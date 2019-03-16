By Monique Washington

Four youth parliamentarians will be given the opportunity to represent the Nevis Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) at the 15th Regional Youth Parliament Debate in Trinidad and Tobago in July.

The debate is part of the 44rd CPA Regional Conference of the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic Region from July 12-19.

The announcement came on Monday following Nevis Island Branch of the Youth Parliamentarians of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association holding a mock sitting at the Nevis Island Assembly chambers Hamilton House. The sitting was held as part of the celebration of Commonwealth Day.

President of the Nevis Island Assembly Hon Farrell Smithen said that they are hopeful that will get four students to represent the island.

“So this year hopefully, we can get four persons in order to attend. Those who will be selected will have to do part two of the same National Insurance Scheme for the second part. It will be another aspect that they will be dealing with,” he said.

Smithen previously said that one of the benefits in participating in youth parliament is that it will give the participants the opportunity to discuss among their peers in the region and provide a better understanding of the workings of parliament.

Last year saw Rol-J Williams of Nevis Sixth Form College, Lauren Lawrence and Celestial Hanley from Charlestown School (CSS), and Charlyn Myers from Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) representing the island.

On Monday over 20 students from GSS, CSS and Nevis International participated in mock sitting. President of the house Najahde Liburd delivered a Commonwealth Day message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll head of the Commonwealth.

The supporters of the mock bill introduced the ‘Nevis Youth White Paper Establishing Universal Health Care for the Island of Nevis’.

Nevis has participated in the youth parliamentary conference since its inception in 2000 in the Bahamas.