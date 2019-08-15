Another 14 nationals will be added to the already 60-plus studying in the Republic of China (Taiwan) after being named the recipients of the 2019 Taiwan Scholarship Awards at a ceremony held at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) Wednesday.

Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, said that the number of students receiving scholarships represents a strong commitment by the Republic of China to developing the human resource of St. Kitts and Nevis

“Undoubtedly, this is a very substantial investment by the Republic of China (Taiwan) in our young people. What makes this so tremendous is that while the overall cost for further education continues to rise, these are full scholarships which cater for such things as housing, tuition, insurance, textbooks cost, return airfare and credit fees, as well as a monthly allowance,” said Minister Richards. “What a tremendous opportunity these scholarship recipients are receiving.”

Nine individuals: Denrick Llewellyn Jeffers; Kareem Parry; Nezrene Anselle Roberts; Xavier Brian Smith; Dakeza Daryl Samuel; Trefasana Kazzan White; Tronnicia Joquel Flanders; Jovelle Krista Lawrence and Javio Renja Felix, received the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) scholarship, while five in the persons of Brandon Kadeen Frederick; Yazim Hanieve Leader; Ruan Tonyce Wiltshire; Kendale Liburd, and Alica Ajah De Silva were recipients of the International Cooperation Development Fund (ICDF) scholarship.

Of the 14 persons, three will be pursuing master’s degrees, while 11 will pursue degrees at the bachelor’s level. The education minister offered the recipients sound words of encouragement.

“I hope that you are very aware and appreciative of the very enviable position in which this scholarship places you. I therefore implore you to make the best of this learning adventure,” he said. “You will be exposed to different cultures, language, foods, norms, and dress practices. Consider these as experiences that will better shape you to be the global citizens in this dynamic era.”

Minister Richards also extended gratitude to the government and people of the Republic of China, Resident Ambassador, His Excellency Tom Lee, and First Secretary, Daniel Kuo, for their “diligence, thoroughness, and overall commitment to this and every initiative” in which both countries are involved.

Ambassador Lee congratulated the recipients and encouraged them to make the most of their stay in Taiwan and to study as hard as they can. He noted that Taiwan is always ready to assist St. Kitts and Nevis, especially where education is concerned.

“We all know that education is very important, and education is the key, not only to your personal success and gain, but also to a country’s development. That is why, as a strong ally of St. Kitts and Nevis, Taiwan is very willing to make contributions in this area,” said the resident ambassador.

Since its inception in 2004, a total of 119 nationals from St. Kitts and Nevis have benefited from Taiwan scholarships.