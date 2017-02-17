FROM THE CORNER

This week’s questions:

1) What would you like to see introduced in Nevis in terms of recreational places or activities?

2) Have you ever had any bad customer service experience and what do you think is the root cause of this?

3) Do you think that President Donald Trump will be sending back all persons without proper documentation to their home countries and what do you anticipate happening as a result?

Hospitality Worker

1) I think that they should have a recreational facility in town or on the outskirts with like basketball, tennis and soccer and then a little stadium on the side. This should be all in one place so that the kids will have something to do rather than they get into trouble.

2) I have had about two of them. One of them was really horrible. You have a be really nice to your customer regardless of whether they’re black or white, whether you’re running a small store on the side or not, it doesn’t really matter. You have to be courteous.

3) It depends on how he does it. I think that he should look at it case by case. Those people up there doing bad things like the criminal aspect of it, send them back. But if they’re up there illegally but are good law-abiding citizens I think he should consider those people, work with them and try to work out something.

Fellow Journalist – Question 3

America’s legal structure is already strong and established. Americans are empowered and there systems will not allow him to do what he likes. They should use their existing system and structures to stop him from doing something that is inhumane and illegal. And if Americans are themselves immigrants and they didn’t buy the land when they first settled there why should they send away the illegal immigrants. They should give them amnesty and then issue new executive orders after that.

Young Voter

1) Yes, they can open a place where you can go and relax like for picnics. Some place where you can go with your family and have fun, like some place to deal with go-carts, something a little adventurous or maybe where you can go with your significant other. It doesn’t have to be a big boasting fast-food joint. Some people just don’t like to cook.

2) It happens all the time. It’s either lack of training or personal feelings where the people dealing with you don’t like you. And that shouldn’t be because when you dealing with the business it should be business.

3) He’s serious. If people has to come back what will happen is that America will fall. I say so because those who migrate there are those who built the country, especially in the ancestry of the black people.

Vendor

1) I would like to see them reopen a movie theater and put it right down there where they used to have the cinema. They should upgrade it and open back a cinema so the young people would have some place to go. Nevis people likes to cook so it doesn’t really need fast food restaurants. What they can probably do is have the movie theater as a two storey, upstairs to show the movie and downstairs a wide variety of fast food stalls.

2) Yes I have and I think what is happening is that these people are just working in these places for the money. Sometimes you go into these business places and they’re on their phones and that I think is a very bad thing. If you’re not on your phone doing business then you should be on it gossiping or chatting or playing games. Sometimes it’s like you go in the places and the workers behave like you’re disturbing them.

Bumba – Question 3

For the undocumented ones, send them back because if they were in Nevis we will send them back as well. As a result the unemployment rate will go up because we already have people here who doesn’t have any work so when they come it’s going to be even more in the unemployment.

Restaurant Owner – Question 3

It would be hard. We want the population of the country to develop but we then must have work for them to do. But if there is nothing for them to do then we going to have a lot more breaking in and so because they have to eat and they have to live. So I hope it doesn’t come to that. It will be nice to see that people come back, but they have to come back to something. Not just to come back and be depending on their old parents because a lot of people up there and they not well off.

Supermarket Cashier

1) Firstly, there should be a movie theater to save the hassle of going back and forth to St. Kitts. Secondly, there should be an arcade or a gaming center with activities both for young and old. Thirdly there should be sport clubs that put on annual competitions between schools, villages or parishes.

2) Well for my part I try my best to be as friendly and approachable and as polite as possible. But from witnessing first hand there are workers who are plain out rude, disrespectful and ignorant of how to behave in front of customers.

3) I think it is very likely to happen considering that he has already began in other Caribbean and due to the deportees being back I think there will be an increased challenge in getting employment and an increase in crime rate due to the lack of employment.