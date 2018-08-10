BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Twenty-two-year-old Lashon Hendrickson is back in the custody of the Royal St. Kitts and Nevis Police.

A Wanted Poster was issued by the Police for Hendrickson after he escaped Police custody on Aug. 3. He had been charged for the offences of Housebreaking and Larceny on Aug. 2.

Thursday evening, Hendrickson arrived at the Basseterre Police station accompanied by a lawyer. He has since received an additional charge for the offence of Escaping Lawful Custody l.

The Police would like to thank everyone who assisted with this matter by either sharing the poster or sharing information with the Police. Together we achieve more.