Officers from the Dieppe Bay Police Station recently hosted approximately 110 children from the Saddlers to St. Pauls area for a fun night. This initiative was spearheaded by Station Officer Sergeant Jasper Carty to develop a bond between the police and school children.

The children participated in a series of activities including a quiz, treasure hunt and spelling bee. They also watched movies and played video games.

The children also had the opportunity to win prizes such as tablets, speakers, and cellular phones. Members of the High Command came out to show their support and interact with the children.

Sergeant Carty said that the effort was geared towards developing a bond between the children and the police. He said that children look up to the police as role models and pledged that the station will continue to build bonds with them to make them friends of the police.

“We are their friends and we are here to work along with them by helping them with their education, attitude and performance in school. This initiative was very successful and we look forward to having a next one,” he said.

Sergeant Carty thanked the general public and those who contributed for their assistance in making the event a success.