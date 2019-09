Due to conditions brought about by the passing of Tropical Storm Karen, the funeral service of the late Sergeant Denzil Pemberton has been postponed to Wednesday. The service will still be held at the Wesley Methodist Church. The viewing begins at 1 p.m. and the service begins at 2 p.m.

Sergeant Pemberton, a 26-year veteran of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Forcewho passed away Sept. 3, will be laid to rest with a full military funeral and full military.