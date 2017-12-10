Fyfield murder Appeal pushed to 2018

Convicted murderer Denver ‘Backa’ Fyfield will have to wait until March 2018 to have his murder appeal heard in relation to the 2010 murder of Hendricks ‘Jahdeo’ Roberts and conviction three years later.

The matter came up Tuesday in the sitting of the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in Basseterre.

Fyfield making in an appearance in the Court of Appeal was unrepresented by legal counsel and indicated that he would not be able to prosecute the case on his own.

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Valston Graham told the court that based the seriousness of the conviction suggested that he be assigned legal representation.

Graham suggested that the Court assign Dr. Henry Browne to the case after he had represented Fyfield during the trial on a pro bono basis.

Dr. Browne who was present in the court willingly accepted the assignment and requested that the hearing be moved to the next sitting of the court of appeal in March 2018.

Browne will have until January 29 to file written submissions while the Crown will have until March 1 to respond. The hearing will resume in the next sitting of the Court Of Appeal beginning March 12 2018.

Fyfield was convicted in 2013 for the 2010 murder of Hendricks ‘Jahdeo’ Roberts.

Both Fyfield and Roberts hailed from Stapleton Village in St. Peter’s and both of them were aged 27 at the time of the incident.

Roberts was reportedly killed between June 20 and 21, 2010 and Fyfield, in that same month, was charged with his death.

Roberts’ body was found in the early morning of June 21 lying motionless along a dirt road leading from Stapleton Village to Fountain Estate in St. Peters.

According to police, a report was made at the Stapleton Police Station at about 5:30 a.m. that a man, believed to be dead, was seen lying face-down on the main dirt road leading to Fountain Estate.

Roberts was pronounced dead by District Medical Officer Dr. Mervyn Laws.

An autopsy was performed on his body by Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez Quintana who revealed that death was caused by cerebral contusion to the head.