The Principal of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Gaile Gray-Phillip as Head of Site, Open Campus, St Kitts and Nevis effective Monday, Aug. 19.

Gray-Phillip holds a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, and a Master of Research (Educational and Social Research) degree from The University of London, School of Education. She also holds certification in monitoring and analysing the impact of illicit drugs in the Americas.

Gray-Phillip began her journey as an educator at the Sandy Point High School (now the Charles E. Mills Secondary School), where she served as a graduate teacher of Mathematics and Physics. After five years, she transferred to the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), where she served for 21 years as Mathematics and Statistics Lecturer, Senior Lecturer and Dean of the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

While at CFBC, she chaired several committees including the Disciplinary Committee, the Information and Communication Technology Committee and the Research Committee. She also coordinated the CFBC College Mathematics programme.

Since 2002, she has served The University of the West Indies distance education programme, on a part-time basis, in a number of roles, including Local Tutor, E-Tutor, Course Coordinator, Facilitator, Second Examiner and Research Supervisor.

Gray-Phillip has conducted research in the area of alcohol consumption and alcohol policies and is the lead author and contributing author on articles published in the Drug and Alcohol Review, an international peer-reviewed journal. She has also conducted research to investigate adolescents’ perceptions of the harmful and beneficial effects associated with marijuana use. Her research interests include adult learners’ commitment to learning via distance and effective strategies for teaching quantitative courses in an online environment.

Prior to joining the staff of The University of the West Indies Open Campus, she held the post of Senior Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Central Statistics Office.