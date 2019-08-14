A total of 30 illegal firearms and 73 rounds of assorted ammunition were handed over to police by gang members through a trusted third party, Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy, announced at a press conference held at the Police Training School Tuesday.

Addressing members of the media, Commissioner Brandy said, “Such an exercise has never taken place in the history of the police force or our country.”

“The Cabinet commended the police on this major breakthrough. The intermediaries that facilitated this historic development have done yeoman’s service for our beloved country,” Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said in his remarks.

Prime Minister Harris indicated the move by gang members in St. Kitts and Nevis to voluntarily hand over their illegal firearms is a clear sign of those individuals’ commitment to enduring peace.

“In my view, this is a very positive move and we are encouraged to invite, not just gang members, but anyone who have illegal weapons in their possession to hand them over to the police, whether directly…or through a third party intermediary. Every illegal firearm recovered by our law enforcement represents one less dangerous weapon available to injure and kill our people,” the prime minister said.

In addition to the 30 illegal firearms handed over in recent weeks, 13 guns and assorted ammunition were discovered by members of the security forces during various operations across the country throughout the year.

“These 43 guns represent a significant number and it is the largest number of firearms ever recouped by the police for the comparative period. They represent a significant removal of weapons which could be used to injure, to harm and kill our citizens and residents,” the Prime Minister said.

Acting Commissioner Brandy said the recovered firearms will be processed before they are destroyed.