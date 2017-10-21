Generator problems, already?

Nevisians were left in darkness this past week when one or more of the Nevis Electricity Company’s (NEVLEC) generators malfunctioned

The company made a public apology Wednesday after the majority of the island went into full black out mode for nearly to 12 hours.

Later Wednesday the company issued an apology amidst the power outage signed by “management”

The notice read ,“Nevlec wishes to apologise for the extended power outage on the Cotton Ground, Charlestown 2 and Gingerland feeders. We are currently experiencing some difficulties with our largest generator while the second largest generator is out of operation to carry out a long overdue overhaul”.

The notice further reads “We are working assiduously to have the issue rectified and have power restored as soon as possible. We crave your patience and understanding as we do so.” The notice however did not reveal if it is the 140 ton newly installed 3.85 generator is the generator that has is experiencing some difficulties when it speaks of the “largest generator”. NEVLECS plants currently houses nine generators with the oldest being some 34 years old.

The new generator arrived June 27 and underwent months of testing before being commissioned. The purchase of this generator followed a purchase of a MP36 2.5megawatt generator in December 2016.

The 3.85 Megawatt Wartsila generator was part funded by a grant from the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF) in the sum of $5 million. The official date of commissioning was set for August 28 but had been postponed to September 12. An unveiling ceremony was held at the power station’s parking lot at Prospect for the commissioning of a new generator at NEVLEC.

The General Manager of the company Jervan Swanston said though the generator was being commissioned it does not mean “we are out of the woods” when it comes to power outages as “there are major maintenance and inspection to be performed on the older sets that have been running continuously.”