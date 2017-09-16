Geothermal project ‘to begin,’ but Powell says it’s all smoke and mirrors

In the upcoming weeks, the Nevis Island Administration says it will began the first phase of a geothermal project, but former minister of energy Carlisle Powell say the people of Nevis “will never get geothermal under the CCM government.”

On Sept. 12, Mc Levon “Mackie” Tross, a local representative for geothermal developers Nevis Renewable Energy International (NREI), said the first phase of the project is expected to commence in October 2017. Both the Nevis Reformation Party and the Concerned Citizens Movement began the exploration for geothermal on Nevis. According to Tross, the geothermal production site is on more than nine acres of land at Hamilton Estate and preparatory work, which began on Aug. 30, is ready for the commencement of the project’s first phase.

“We started site clearing on Aug. 30, and we did that in preparation for the drilling of a new test well and that will commence in the first week in October. We expect the equipment to be arriving at the Long Point Port around Oct. 4-5.”

In 2016, the Nevis renewable energy promised to “switch on” geothermal by the end of 2017. However, Powell doubted this happening in an interview with the Observer in April 2016. He steered the first geothermal project in Nevis with West Indies Power (WIP). At the time, he cautioned that NREI has released many press releases, but to date no physical work has begun on the project. He noted that there was just too much to do to hit the targeted date.

In an interview with the Observer Sept. 14, Powell once again told the Observer that Nevis will not have geothermal in their homes before the next federal election due in 2020.

“We are years away of getting geothermal in our homes,” he said. “This was one of the key points for CCM during the last election. They convinced the people of Nevis that they will switch on geothermal. Where we are at this present moment [WITH] just months left in the election cycle, I am not even sure if they can do the production wells and flow the wells, much less to get the engine designed and brought to Nevis and set up in time us before the next federal election in 2020,” he said.

Powell said that the most recent announcement by the NIA on the geothermal venture does not prove anything as NIA has made that same announcement periodically during the last five years.

“Look at all the dates they would have given and all the processes they have to gone through first to get geothermal,” he said. “With this company, they have been in [the] loop now for the last three years. To say now after three years that they are just now promising people that they are clearing land for equipment to arrive on the island –look back at December of last year when they said they will be clearing land and that the equipment would be on the island by February and all the drilling would be done by June.

“But [how can] anyone believe that because a piece of land has been cleared and that equipment that should have been here two years ago suddenly has been promised again to come to Nevis next month, when drilling will start? What are they going to find when they do the production wells? When they flow the production wells, will they find their resources in such quantities that they will now be able to give people geothermal in such a short order? And now they expect people to be fooled that they will be drilling wells and shortly thereafter production will start?”

Powell pointed out that the island of Nevis and the people of Nevis need geothermal but the NIA is no closer to bringing it to fruition .

“It is something that we need, but the people of Nevis need to hold the government to account, they must ask them to be honest and truthful. They must ask them to explain why they have missed their deadlines since this deal was announced with Nevis Renewable Energy so many years ago .I want the government to sit down, take a step back and just be honest with the people of Nevis on the matter of geothermal. They are no closer to delivering geothermal now than almost five years ago when this incompetent government took office,” he said.

Powell noted that if the NRP takes office after the next NIA election due in just a couple of months, the geothermal project will have to be “reevaluated. We would need a complete reevaluation of where we are and of the contract and the terms and the condition with Nevis Renewable Energy Ltd.,” he said. “I am firmly of the opinion based on the lack of activity you have enough grounds to get out of arrangement that they have, but the legal department will have to decide on that.”

He said that the geothermal venture is a very costly one.

“When the NRP forms the next government in Nevis, we would definitely want to continue with geothermal, but the problem is that we will have to look at funding for geothermal; it is an expensive venture,” he said. “I don’t think people are out there lining up to invest in geothermal in Nevis or any of the islands around here because the price of oil right now doesn’t make geothermal as attractive as it was a few years ago. That is the simple reality. Should we abandon it? No. Geothermal must be pursued. But it has to be done in a calculated realistic fashion.”

Powell indicated other forms of renewable energy that Nevis can expand and begin in the near future. “Go after expansion of wind farm, solar energy, take another look at waste to energy because those are easier than geothermal at the present moment,” he said. “Some people might not like it, but that is the honest truth. Geothermal will take some time and the present government has found out that it is not fairly as easy as they thought.”