Germany extends anniversary congratulations to federation

Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The president of the federal republic of Germany, His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has conveyed his sincere congratulations and those of the people of Germany to the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis in recognition of the federation’s 34th year of independence Sept. 19.

St. Kitts and Nevis officially opened its Honorary Consul office in Germany in 2009.

In a congratulatory letter sent to the governor-general, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, President Steinmeier wrote:

“I am delighted that we have been able to assist your country’s national archive with the digitization of documents this year, thus making historic documents of your country accessible to a broad general public.

I am confident that our good relations and our cooperation will continue to grow deeper in the years ahead, including at the international level.

Please accept my best wishes for a peaceful and happy future for yourself and your fellow citizens.”