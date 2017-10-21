Gingerama 2017 pushed forward

Pressure from a diverse and vibrant coming Holiday season has forced Gingerama organisers to move the two day festival up two weeks, November 30 and December 1. To gear up for the earlier time pre event pageantry will kick off Saturday (Oct. 21) at Gingerland.

At a press conference earlier this week, Gingerama committee members announced the earlier dates for the event taking place at the Gingerama village in Market Shop, featuring live music, pageants and a jouvert.

Gingerama’s of the past have taken place in the middle of December, but festival organisers acknowledged the multitude of other activities planned during the Christmas season and have shifted up their procedure to ensure there is time for all to celebrate, announced Committee members Eric Evelyn, Sandra Browne and Nikita Liburd, who spoke on behalf of the committee.

Saturday’s launch event will begin at 1 pm with the announcement of competitors in the Miss Gingerama pageant and the Miss Gingerettes showcase at the Market Shop in the heart of Gingerland. Following the reveal, there will be a motorcade through Gingerland and eventually ending in downtown Charlestown.

“In the past, persons have joined in on the motorcade,” Evelyn said. “We are inviting you to do the same this year. Come, join in the motorcade, join in the fun as we rev up things and we hype things up for Gingerama 2017.”

The official opening of the fete will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30. This opening will feature a cultural showcase and speeches. Unlike past Gingeramas, this opening ceremony will not include a Christmas tree lighting because of the timing of the festival.

The next night will feature live music led by the Kore band and DJ’s to step things up another notch before the competitions begin Saturday. Ensuring local performers like the Kore band will be in the spotlight of the festival helps establish the values of the festival itself, to keep the community and culture of Gingerland alive and well.

“ The festival was started to bring the community together and revive the community spirit,” Evelyn said. “Gingerland is known for a number of cultural art forms and we wanted to revive a number of those art forms which maybe are on their way out. We want to ensure they’re here to stay.”

Saturday morning features a Jouvert, and then the pageantry begins. The Miss Gingerama pageant will be held Saturday evening, and there are five contestants gearing up to entertain us and produce a full-fledged show. Contestants will be judged based on five segments; a cultural presentation, talent, evening wear, interview and fun.

Sunday brings the youth into the mix with the Miss Gingerettes pageant. The girls’ contest will also be judged by unique segments; an ice breaker, ginger culture, talent and princess wear. The ginger culture section of the battle brings together all values of the festival itself as the girls will pick someone from Gingerland and give a speech about them. This spectacle will be the climaxing event of the festival.

“We are all eagerly awaiting the start of the festival,” Evelyn said. “We have been planning since March, we believe we are all prepared for what promises to be another grand event for 2017.”

The last major change to the activities on this year’s dockett is the exclusion of a Calypso show. This is due to the large costs that surround an inclusion of a calypso show, and last year’s ticket sales proved that it is not feasible to include that competition.

Gingerama is a community festival and We have to be flexible,” Evelyn said.