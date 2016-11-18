Gingerama set for launch

By Monique Washington

The Chairman and committee members of the 2016 Gingerama Festival have expressed their excitement for the upcoming event and revealed it has been extended by one day because of the success of the 2015 event.

Last year’s theme ‘Reviving our Culture Sustaining our Heritage’ has been forwarded to this year. The festival will run from Dec. 14-18. Pre activities will begin Nov. 20.

Chairman of the Gingerama committee Eric Evelyn outlined the objectives for the festival.

“Objectives are to provide an avenue for residents In St George, Gingerland to showcase their talent and to provide wholesome entertainment for residents of Gingerland as well as members of the Nevisian public,” he said. During the Christmas season, Gingerama will also provide an opportunity for residents in St George Gingerland to work together by fostering community spirit. This will serve as a platform to revive several cultural art forms, encourage economic activity in St. George, and assist in the overall development of St Georges.

Mr. Evelyn said the extended festivities have new additions to the calendar of activities. A singing competition has been added as well as the return of the calypso show, he said.

The first major event for Gingerama will be the G Explosion on Dec. 15. According to sub-committee member Shane Browne, eight persons would have been selected to take part in the semifinals Dec. 4. Four will be chosen along with a wild card to take part in the finals on Christmas Day.

The five finals will have to perform two songs, one selected by the judges and one of their own. The grand prize will be $1,000, second prize will be $750 and third prize will be $500. Gifts will also be awarded to the winner.

Gingerama’s Queen Show committee member Ester Brooks, noted that there are four contestants ready to participate.

“We have four beautiful, posed, excited and anxious young ladies,” he said. “They have a lot of passion about the things in our society. They are passionate about crime AND cancer in our society,” she said.

She stated that the young women are learning as much as the can about historical sites in the Gingerland area and are ready to show patrons what they have learnED on Dec. 16.

On Dec 17 at 6 a.m., J’ouv, rt will being and according to the Jouvert and Calypso committee member Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, the Kore band will be providing music for both events.

“J’ouvert starts from Best Buy (supermarket) to Zion back to Best Buy,” he said.

The Calypso competition will be held at 8 p.m. that day and will feature seven Calypsonians performing — Irvin, Prince Akedo , Singing DV, Singing Amelia Adawha, Sweeties and the reigning King Daddy Fresh Cole.

The final event for the festival will be the MS TDC Gingerette pageant. Committee member Nakita Liburd said five contestants were set to participate before one decided to drop out. She said however that the remaining youths are “ready” to hit the stage and will participate in three segments, ginger culture, talent and princess wear.

The pre activities to the event will be a photo shoot at Heritage Village on Nov. 20, On Nov. 26 there will be the launch of contestants at Market Shop and on Dec. 4, G Explosion semifinals will take place at Rivera House starting at 7 p.m.