Gingerland house goes up in flames

Gas tanks not cause of fire

By Monique Washington

Gas pumps at a service station that ceased operation some years ago were not the cause of a Monday night house fire in Gingerland and the cause is still unknown, said Divisional Fire Officer at the Fire and Rescue Services Nevis Division.

The James Brooks House engulfed in fire sometime after 11 p.m. is located on the island’s main road near Best Buy Supermarket and the Gingerland Secondary School.

On Tuesday the Observer spoke with David Stapleton, Divisional Fire Officer at the Fire and Rescue Services, Nevis Division

at the Charlestown Fire Hall who could not give a cause for the blaze. He did say the gas pumps had nothing to do with causing the fire.

He said when firemen arrived, the tanks were still intact. The house has not been occupied for several years is made of wood to the top and stone on the bottom. The wood structure was totally destroyed.

Mr. Stapleton said firemen from the Charlestown fire hall responded to the scene around 11:25 pm. He said that it took fire fighters 90 minutes to contain the fire.

The Observer understands that the building and gas station once served Gingerland Secondary School and residents in the area almost two decades ago. The gas station closed about- seven years ago. Students were given options of purchasing bread, cheese, pudding and sodas at the shop.