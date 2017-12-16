Gingerland preschool upgrades completed

A spacious, clean and beautifully enhanced building has been handed over to the supervisor, staff and students at the Gingerland preschool this past week. The building which housed the school suffered from a damaged roof, small working area and aged interior.

Upgrades and construction to the school began after the closing of the 2016-2017 school year. The project features the expansion of the existing school by about 1,400 square feet, a sleeping area, play area, a learning area, kitchenette and bathroom facilities expansion. The school can now accommodate 60 pupils.

The project formed a part of the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) maintenance program during the summer. It was unable to be completed to meet the new school year of September 4. The school reopened later in September with the construction unfinished. Construction was completed in late November.

The project was undertaken by Public Works in the Ministry of Communication and Works and local contractor Rohan Hutton and his team.

The Minister of Education and Premier of Nevis, Hon Vance Amory in delivering remarks at the handing over ceremony Tuesday thanked the staff, students and parents for their patience during the construction and refurbishment of the building.

“What we have here today is a very significant improvement of what we had before. Teacher Lawrence, I am sure is happy. Thanks for being so patient. Thanks for braving the weather with the bad roof and other things that were wrong with the building,” he said.

“Your patience have paid off and now you’re in a very spacious, clean, beautiful clean accommodation and I want to encourage you to continue to do the good work so that the children can be the beneficiaries so the country of Nevis and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis could see the results of your work with the children who will get their foundation right here,” he said.

Supervisor at the school Pamela Elliott -Lawrence thanked the Ministry of Education, Communication and Public Works and Contractor Rohan Hutton.“We are now comfortable,” she said.