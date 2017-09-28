Photo: From right to left, Chairman of the National Housing Corporation Board of Directors Valentine Lindsay, Minister of Human Settlement the Honourable Eugene Hamilton and NHC home recipient Glendora Daniels.

Glendora Daniel receives keys to her new home

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Glendora “Baby” Daniel was handed the keys to her new home in Lower Hermitage, Cayon, on Sept. 28 by the chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Housing Corporation (NHC), Valentine Lindsay.

Daniel, 80, worked in the sugar industry for some 47 years, which qualified her for assistance from the Team Unity administration. Minister of Human Settlement the Honourable Eugene Hamilton explained that the administration had determined that some people who served in the sugar industry for most of their lives and found themselves living in poor conditions would be given assistance.

“Glendora Daniel is one such person,” Hamilton said. “I’m not sure if you have seen the photograph of where she was living, but if you see that you would recognize it was important for the Team Unity administration to do something for Glendora Daniel.”

General Manager of NHC Elretha Simpson-Browne recalled when the minister visited her in her office and told her of his commitment to help Ms. Daniel.

“He said to me that he made her a promise that he would assist her and he asked us to deliver, hence we’re here today,” she said. “So, I would like to commend our minister of human settlement for taking such a keen interest in the living conditions of our residents…” She also thanked the board of directors for providing the required approval for the house. “I want to say to Glendora, Glendora we’ve given you a place where you can live the rest of your days in comfort,” said the NHC manager.

“This property is an NHC property; so are a few more around the country owned by NHC, which is not being passed on from family to family,” Minister Hamilton said. “That is important for you to understand. It houses people like Glendora until they are passed on and it will then be transferred to someone else who find themselves in a position like Glendora.”

Daniel was then given a tour of the house along with members of her family present for the handing-over event.