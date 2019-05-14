Glenroy Samuel of Conaree Village was granted bail on May 10, 2019 after being charged for the offence of Attempted Murder. The incident took place on April 20, 2019 at Warner Park.

He was bailed in the sum of $50,000 with two sureties with the conditions that: (1): no contact should be made with the Virtual Complainant; (2) he is to surrender all travel documents; and (3) report to the Basseterre Police Station twice weekly. He is set to appear at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on July 01, 2019.