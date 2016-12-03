Government to address dangerous traffic issues at Old Road Bay

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The dangers experienced while driving along Old Road Bay may soon be alleviated with government set to address the matter in the near future.

Minister of Public infrastructure and Transportation the Hon. Ian ‘Patches Liburd in an interview with The Observer spoke about plans to alleviate issues on the troubled thoroughfare.

“The Old Road Bay artery is also critical and part of the island main road and we can’t have that situation which has been like that for 20 years,” he said..”Cars have driven over old road bay and people have died across old road bay because rocks slipping but that is critical for us and we are going to focus on that in the island main road development.”

Mr. Liburd disclosed that addressing the issue would be represented in the budget estimates of 2017 and stated that three solutions are under consideration.

“It will be included in our capital expenditure estimates. We have three option that were are looking at right now. One is partially benching the area so we can stop the rock fall. There is another option where we can go over the hill but that will be a very expensive exercise. The other option is to reclaim some lad seaward and move the road further into sea but that too is a bit exorbitant,” he said.

“We are currently finalising which option but I just suspect we will use the partial benching option.”

Liburd also announced plans to resurface the entire island main road on St. Kitts.

“What we are doing come the next fiscal year is we are focusing on the Island Main road which would be done in phases we would start with the technical designs because it is my understanding that the island main road has not been resurfaced in 15 years and that is not good for us as a government,” he said.

He added that experts have informed that an asphalt road has a life span of eight years and the process will start with the procurement of technical assistance.

“The island main road would cost somewhere in the region of $120M so we would have to be very cautious in terms of expending that kind of monies but it will be money well spent,” he said..”The view is to stagger it over a three year period so come next year it will be dealing with designs and other technical assistance being procured so by 2018-2019 we should be able to go right around.”

For years rock fall in Old Road Bay continues to be an ongoing problem for commuters especially during rainy conditions that forces loose rocks to fall in the path of on-going traffic. Along with the rock fall many motorists have driven off the road and ended up in the sea.