Government asks for more time in Douglas passport case

By Loshaun Dixon

The matter involving the second passport of the leader of the Opposition, Dr. Denzil Douglas, came before the high court in Basseterre on Monday, but has been adjourned until April 20.

Douglas is accused of having a second diplomatic passport, which, according to the current government, makes him ineligible to serve in Parliament.

In court, Talibah Byron represented the government and requested more time to file a response to affidavits from Douglas’ legal team.

Speaking outside the courthouse, Douglas told supporters that the government’s request was “ridiculous. They are now asking the court to give them not two weeks as is allowed, but three weeks in order to respond to our affidavits. It is ridiculous. They brought the case, they said they were ready to have a trial, [yet] now they are asking not for two weeks, but for three weeks to file an expert witness on the laws of Dominica, but they said when they filed their claim that the court was competent enough to make the determination on the laws of Dominica.”

Douglas stated that his team requested to find an expert witness to help interpret the laws of Dominica. “Why do you now want an expert witness to interpret Dominican laws? We have said if you want expert witnesses, we, too, must have time in order to find expert witness.”

He added that it was important for his constituents and for himself to have the matter to determined.