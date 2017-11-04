Government awaiting DDP’s Opinion on Electoral Office Investigation

The Government is waiting for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the way forward in respect to the findings of the 2015 Electoral Office breaches and possible ballot tampering.

An investigation had been launched into the operations of the electoral office and the events surrounding the 2015 election, including the supervisor of elections’ abrupt decision to halt the vote count when only two of 11 seats had been declared.

The attorney general in 2015 had advised that the office’s computer system had been accessed externally and ballot boxes with broken locks and been discovered. The Criminal Investigations Department launched an investigation, which included computer forensics specialists assisting.

“Following the reporting of the returns by the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Mr. Wingrove George, and suspension of these returns between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on the morning of February 17, there has since been serious concern among citizens that there was something wrong at the Electoral Office,” Byron stated.

“Two days later it was brought to the attention of the government that the Electoral Office had been broken into and ballot boxes stored at the office had been breached.”

Byron indicated that a report of the findings was handed over to the police. “Certain revelations that had occurred, have led to an expansion of the investigation by the police and also by a team of forensic investigators that were brought in from London. The team had been looking at damaged computer servers and equipment,” Byron said in 2015.

In an interview with members of the media Bryon gave an update on the incident noting that the electoral matters in relation to what occurred is currently before the DPPs office and is soon expecting an opinion from the DPP

He said, “I have been promised by the DPP to have a final opinion from him over the next week or so.”

“That is an ongoing matter that has been transferred to the police and they have done their investigations. That has concluded and so the DPP is now conducting as it was his final determination as to what action would be had.”

The Attorney General reminded that the matter is a criminal investigation and is out of the of the government’s control.

He also gave an update into the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF) that was also launched into the former administration’s handling of the funds of that organization

“In terms of the SIDF that is still ongoing. We had a report from Ernst and Young the accountants and we have had one opinion from a senior counsel and we are now seeking to have further support from forensic investigators and lawyers… that will be able to determine if and when they will take up duties to pursue the outcomes of that report that we had received.”

Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris in delivering a damming report on the Foundation to Parliament last December raised concerns about accountability regarding the operations of the SIDF and indicated that individuals could be held responsible for their involvement.

The Prime Minister revealed that since its inception in 2014, the SIDF has been the beneficiary of nearly $1.5 billion dollars and over the same period it has spent over $1 billion.

“Prior to the last general election two years leading up that in fact, over $500 million dollars was spent, almost doubling the normal annual expenditure of the SIDF since its inception. Among those rather startling levels of expenditure, was the discovery that about $150 million dollars was spent on miscellaneous grants and donations in the two years leading up to the 2015 general elections,” he said.

He noted that with so much of the country’s funds having been spent without any proper supporting documentation to show that it has developed into “an entirely unacceptable situation.”

Dr. Harris pledged to recover the squandered funds which he said belonged to the people of St Kitts and Nevis and hold accountable those found to be negligent and who improperly performed their responsibilities.

“I will not shirk my responsibility in this regard,” he said. “I wish to caution that I may hear my friends on the opposite side hollering that this is a witch hunt. I can assure them that this certainly is not.

In June Prime Minister Harris said that the investigations have not been fully completed and that these types of investigations are normally quite complex, with more than $1.4 billion and multiple transactions for which the SIDF must account.

“Investigations of these nature are never easy,” Harris said. “They take time and, with respect to the SIDF and what we know of the Ernst and Young report, in many respects there was an absolute absence of normal controls operating in that entity and in that context, the investigation will be longer and more challenging to pursue.”

Harris added that in order to get good results in the matter, the investigations will have to be allowed to take its course, and individuals can’t be allowed to get too overly involved and run the risk of contamination.

“I am satisfied the personalities engaged by the SIDF are credible people. It wasn’t by chance they chose one of the most reputable entities in financial management as Ernst and Young to pursue the initial work.”

He then disclosed that the initial report is now being considered by lawyers and QCs with a view to assist the way forward.