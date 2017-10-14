Government considering options for Old Road Bay

Two possible solutions, benching or land reclamation, have been proposed as possible long lasting repairs to Old Bay Road by the federal government in St. Kitts and Nevis according to the Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Hon. Ian Liburd last week at the Prime Minister’s monthly press conference.

Land reclamation is gaining of land from the sea, or wetlands, or other water bodies, and restoration of productivity or use to lands that have been degraded by human activities or impaired by natural phenomena.

Benching on the other hand is the cutting back of the slope and the placement of concrete in horizontal steps on steeply sloping hillside to prevent the rock fall.

Following the passage of Hurricane Maria, the Old Road Bay area was deemed unsafe and impassable. According to reports, the sea water breaking had undermined the road from the SpratNet end to Constance Mitcham’s home. Boulders were also falling from the hill side which has become a regular occurrence whenever there has been heavy rains.

Barricades were erected to prevent any usage of the road from vehicular traffic and the closure meant that any vehicular traffic on the west of Sprat Net have to travel to Basseterre via Cayon on the eastern side of the island.

Liburd however indicated that some studies were being undertaken by a firm from Jamaica, ADeB consultants and they have just received preliminary designs for the rehabilitation of Old Bay Road.

“We have in fact received two options which I can’t speak too much about because the Cabinet has not been able to deliberate on them, but one entails hillside benching and the other one entails some land reclamation works.”

He was however hopeful to have the final designs in place by the end of this month before beginning the tendering process

“That will be sometime early next year because we are just going through our budget process. Our estimates committee meets shortly and the budget session would be sometime later in the year. So hopefully by early next year we should be able to start the works, but before that we’ll be able to announce what we will do in terms of the options as it relates to Old Road Bay.”

Liburd indicated that it is an important project to undertake and they are going to display responsibility as a government to provide safety at Old Road.

Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris said that the rehabilitation of the area has the fullest support of the government and the government have learnt from the hurricanes to build more resiliently.

“We can’t have a situation where after every hurricane passes the same problem at Old Road. The disruption of the road network in a significant way, creating consternation of one kind or the other and so we want to rebuild and we want whatever we are going to build there to be stronger and more resilient. .

He added that he hopes to find a solution that could last for the next 30 years.

“That is why we already have on-board here, thankfully, a group of certified coastal engineers who are helping us to come up with a solution of a more permanent nature with respect to the Old Road Bay and it will involve significant capital funds to be able to deal with that matter, but once we do it once we hope for the next 30 years we don’t have to deal with it again.”