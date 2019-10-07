The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to take concrete steps to ensure that members of the differently abled community can lead productive and enjoyable lives in the twin-island federation, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris highlighting at hos Monthly Press Conference on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 that “my government has been mainstreaming care and consideration of the differently-abled in our society.”

The prime minister pointed to several projects undertaken by the government that have features built in to accommodate the differently-abled.

“You see this reflected in the upgrade and rehabilitation of the island main road in St. Kitts. Wheelchair-accessible sidewalks have been incorporated in the road upgrade plan. Sidewalks with wheelchair access have also been included in the plan to enhance the South Frigate Bay Area, specifically in the vicinity of the popular Strip,” Dr. Harris said.

Prime Minister Harris also referenced two of the newest transportation stations in St. Kitts and noted that the differently-abled can be comfortable while waiting in transit.

“Our East Line Bus Terminal, and the refurbished Basseterre Ferry Terminal, which opened last year, both have wheelchair ramps — and so does our Inland Revenue Department at the John Gumbs Building on the Bay Road,” the prime minister added. “We will soon be operating a lift right here at Government Headquarters. This has been done in an attempt to make doing business in Government Headquarters much easier for the disabled and elderly people. Our new Government Printery will also be wheelchair accessible when completed and it too will have an elevator.”

The term “functional capacity,” which is defined as the capability of performing tasks and activities that people find necessary or desirable in their lives, has been embraced by the Cabinet, with Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards telling delegates that “improving the functional capacity of persons with disabilities here in St. Kitts and Nevis has been central to the Team Unity administration’s interaction and engagements with this very important constituency.” during the opening of the 10th Regional Assembly of Disabled People’s International North America and the Caribbean held in August at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

Additional developments will be rolled out over time as changes are made to reflect provisions outlined in the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities signed by the prime minister Friday, Sept. 27 in New York at the United Nations General Assembly.