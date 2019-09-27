The Government of National Unity led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris held a town hall meeting in the Bronx, New York, Thursday attended by several hundred Kittitians and Nevisians living in New York to listen to the agenda of the government.

Prime Minister Harris, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Urban Development and Posts, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, Attorney General the Honourable Vincent Byron, and St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the United Nations, His Excellency Sam Condor, spoke to the development taking place in the twin-island.

Some of the areas covered included the reduction in criminal activity, particularly the decrease in homicides and government’s gang intervention and rehabilitation programme; significant legislations such as the Motion of No Confidence Bill that was recently passed to prevent Motions of No Confidence laying in abeyance for 26 months; the Office of Tenure of Prime Minister, which is soon to come to Parliament for debate; and electoral reform was also debated.

Other matters included the growing diplomatic footprint of St. Kitts and Nevis and its relationship with several countries including Canada and the African continent; scholarship opportunities to boost the human resource power in the Federation; and several infrastructural projects, including the second cruise pier.

Prime Minister Harris, Honourable Mark Brantley and His Excellency Sam Condor are in New York for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Prime Minister Harris will address the Assembly Friday between 12:30 and 1p.m.