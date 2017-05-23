Government House, Focus of New Museum Exhibit

Press Release – Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 22, 2017 (The St. Christopher National Trust): The National Museum has launched a new exhibit! “Inside Government House” tells the story of the ‘two’ Government Houses and their occupants, with features on Administrators, Governors and Governors-General going back to the turn of the last century.

The Museum is excited to also have on display, memorabilia loaned to it by the current Governor General and National Trust patron, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, including credentials presented by foreign diplomats and greeting cards, invitations and gifts from foreign governments and dignitaries.

At the Exhibition’s recent opening ceremony (May 8, 2017), the Governor General announced that he was creating a Registry to record all gifts presented to the holder of the office, as they are gifts, not to the occupant of Government House, but to the State.

Sir Tapley, who was the feature speaker at the opening, has accepted the Trust’s invitation to serve as its patron, a fitting post given his years-long involvement with and contribution to the organization.

Also sharing a few words that morning were Trust Executive Director Ryllis Percival, Director of Visitor Experience Toni Frederick-Armstrong, President Schneider Warner and Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris.

Ms Percival spoke about the work and mandate of the Trust and appealed for support of the organization and its initiatives. The V.E. Director spoke about the exhibit and how it came to be conceptualized. The President was tasked with introducing the Governor General and making the announcement that he had accepted the organization’s invitation to serve as patron.

The Prime Minister meantime lauded Sir Tapley for his contribution to the country and the Trust, and spoke passionately about understanding and respecting the past while looking to the future.

The St. Christopher National Trust cordially invites all to visit the museum and the new exhibit. Opening hours are Monday – Friday 9:00-5:00 and Saturdays 9:00-1:00.