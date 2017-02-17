Government launches five new Mobile apps

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The government of St. Kitts and Nevis took a visionary step on Wednesday morning by launching five new mobile applications for IPhone and Android devices.

The mobile applications form part of the government’s information and communications technology (ICT) initiative and improves how the Government interacts with the people of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis

The launched apps are SKNIS News/Information App, SKN Shopper App, Government Directory App, Crime Prevention App and National Events App

Stachio Willams of Open Interactive the developers of the app all the apps are version 1.0 and like many apps there are features and upgrades that will come out.

He praised the government for taking the step as the first in the Caribbean to make these advancements.

SKN Shopper APP

Vincent Fough, investigating officer for consumer affairs, unveiled the app designed to the public and called it an easier way of doing their shopping.

He said the officers of the consumer affairs department will visit supermarkets and collect prices to place the information into the system and it will be listed on the app.

“You can go on the app and see what is the highest price and the lowest price and what your pocket can afford to buy. As time go by the app would be updated and it would be easier for consumer,” he said.

He added that the app would feature a list where the public could compare price across various supermarkets.

Instead “of walking with a paper you can put that information on your phone and go to the supermarket and you would know which one of the supermarkets your pocket worth to purchase the various items,” he said.

He urged citizens to make full use of the app, calling it “a worthwhile thing. We are on top with electronics and technology.”

Mr. Fough said all the prices are retail.

“I guess later on we can see how we can introduce prices from the wholesale…and see how we can operate the wholesale prices within this app,” he declared.

The consumer affairs official said the prices will be updated in the app twice per week and raw produce will be updated every two weeks.