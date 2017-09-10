Government ministers carry out post-hurricane assessments in Constituency Six

From the press unit of the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, led members of his Team Unity cabinet on a walkthrough of St. Christopher Six, where they visited and interacted with residents there in an attempt to get a first-hand look at the extent of the damages in those communities following the passage of Hurricane Irma.

Prime Minister Harris was accompanied by the minister of agriculture, health, human settlement et al., the Hon. Eugene Hamilton; the minister of public infrastructure, the Hon. Ian Liburd; and Cabinet Secretary Josephine Huggins.

Engineers from the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and the Public Works Department, including Consultant Warren Thompson and Kevin Williams, were also on hand during the walkthrough,as the officials heard of the needs and concerns of residents living in Saddlers, Dieppe Bay, Newton Ground and St. Paul’s.

The government officials also carried out assessments of the conditions of the designated emergency shelters in those respective communities.

While in Dieppe Bay, the cabinet ministers met with a number of fishermen there who raised concerns relating to the condition of the fisheries complex in that village. Other matters raised by members of the public included the drainage system, overgrown trees in public spaces and proper lighting in some areas.

The ministers’ walkthrough came after the deputy prime minister and chair of the National Disaster Mitigation Council (NDMC), the Hon. Shawn Richards, issued a statement announcing the discontinuance of the Tropical Storm Watch for St. Kitts and Nevis. The minister indicated that at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Hurricane Jose was moving in a north-westerly direction that puts St. Kitts and Nevis out of the range of storm force winds that extend only 60 miles to the southwest.

In his statement, Minister Richards further encouraged residents to continue listening for weather updates “as we go through this hurricane season [that] is forecast to be above average.”