BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Permanent secretaries representing government ministries across St. Kits and Nevis attended a one-day executive risk management training seminar to assisting them to better understand risk management and to implement useful management techniques.

The seminar, hosted by the Ministry of Justice, Legal Affairs and Communications, was presented in collaboration with Certified Information Security Inc., is geared towards establishing the scope of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis (GOSKN) risk management programme; determining roles and responsibilities to manage operational risk throughout ministries/departments/agencies (MDA); and establishing the context for risk acceptance, risk evaluation and business impact.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal Affairs and Communications, Diana Francis, welcomed the permanent secretaries and outlined the day’s proceedings.

“The seminar will provide a concise introduction to enterprise risk management, its concept and how it can be implemented in the public service,” Francis explained. “We will learn how to manage operational risk and establish criteria for risk acceptance, risk evaluation and business implementation within the ministries. Technocrats will also undergo the three-day training to empowering them to perform risk assessment and risk treatment.”

“Risk management training is important, it will enable participants to deal with managing risk at all cost,” training facilitator Allen Keele, CEO of Florida-based Certified Information Security, explained.

“We are going to discuss how enterprise risk management is used for other things you are familiar with in terms of needs… and obviously business continuity, disaster recovery, as you can’t manage risk of a disaster if you don’t know how to manage risk,” Keele said.” It is something to plan for, rather than reacted to.”

Keele noted that risk assessment is also used to drive other things such as information security. “One cannot manage information security if he or she doesn’t know how to assess risk, he said. “If you are managing health and safety issues or environmental risk issues, at the core of it is risk management. Having a good programme in place to assure consistent good risk management is of great importance.”