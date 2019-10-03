With the damaging effects of climate change continuing to worsen, officials at the Water Services Department said measures are being implemented to improve the levels of water supply and counteract the need to implement water rationing measures during extended periods of low level of rainfall.

Charles Parris, Assistant Water Engineer, said upgrades to the water infrastructure are ongoing, affecting storage tanks and distribution pipes, on Wednesday’s edition of the radio and television programme “Working for You.”

“We have a few projects there that will deal with introducing new wells that will give us additional water and we are also considering desalination,” Parris said.

Desalination is the process used to remove salt and other minerals from saline or seawater, leaving freshwater that can be consumed by humans and animals or used for agricultural purposes. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) notes desalination is being used more and more around the world to provide people with needed freshwater.

Parris stated that desalination is a viable option for St. Kitts given the changing climate, the growing population, the expansion of industry, and an increasingly affluent society.

“Many people would talk about the cost of desalination and have that as an inhibiting factor but that cost is gradually going down with the improvement of technology and so forth,” he said.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, has embraced the process of desalination noting that government remains committed to exploring all options for managing water resources and enhancing supply options.