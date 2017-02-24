Government Quarry gears up to export material

By Monique Washington

The Government quarry operated by Nevis Housing and Land Development Cooperation will embark on a historical project this weekend by exporting its first shipment of aggregate.

Minister in charge of the NHLDC the Hon. Alexis Jeffers revealed what he has called “historical and monumental” information to the Observer this past week. He said that on Sunday a badge will be loaded with aggregate material and exported to St. Martin.

The NHLDC who took over the quarry from a Jamaican company in 2013 purchased a Terex Finley I-100 impactor crusher , anaconda three deck screen , 3 ½ yards frontend loader , 29 ton excavator to the value of US$600,000 (EC$1.6 million) late last year. The equipment produces material such as crushed stone, quarry sand, bedding material and rough based material as well as produces around 200 yards per day and is being sold less than other distributors.

Mr. Jeffers said the quarry has already began filling requests from companies in St. Kitts and in the near future will be able to export material to neighboring islands and by a 1- 1 ½ “yield some returns”

“Over 450 yards has been sold to a business entity in St Kitts. We have approached various markets to let them know that we are capable of supplying material necessary to make concert or any other construction product. We would like to see the end to the importation of aggregate from overseas because we are capable here on the island we have a number of quarries on the island that is complimenting to what is there. We do believe that can sustain the market on the island of Nevis,” Jeffers said.

The minister announced in January 2017 future hopes to export aggregate material to neighboring islands, a hope that will be filled less than one month after the announcement.