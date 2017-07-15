Government to rename Frigate round-about in honour of Zuliani

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced plans to name one of the round-abouts in Frigate Bay after the late Alceo “Archie” Zuliani, proprietor of the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

Zuliani established Trans-Americainvest (St. Kitts) Limited, which developed the iconic 18-acre Royal St. Kitts Hotel and Casino property in Frigate Bay. He was also instrumental in introducing the investor behind the Royal St. Kitts Beach Resort, which is now known as the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino, and is also credited as a pioneer who helped to develop the tourism industry in St. Kitts and Nevis since in the early 1980s.

He became a fixture in the local community through his employment of hundreds of Kittitians and Nevisians, as well as through his long-standing charitable contributions to organizations such as the St. Christopher Children’s Home, to which he provided Christmas lunch and gifts and monetary donations.

The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Timothy Harris, reflected in a press release all the contributions Zuliani made toward the socio-economic development of St. Kitts and Nevis in the area of tourism.

“We have lost an investor who had a huge heart of love for our people and for our country,” Harris said. “In good times and in bad times, Archie Zuliani remained committed to St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He also made the announcement of naming a round-about in frigate bay in his honour. “I would also want to advise the national community that cabinet at its meeting yesterday took a decision to rename one of the round-abouts in the Frigate Bay area as a mark of our show of appreciation for his outstanding contribution to the development of tourism-related services and products to St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Tourism Minister Lindsay Grant also spoke to the role Zuliani played in helping to establish a robust tourism sector in the federation.

“It will be remiss of me to not say anything on the passing of Zuliani, who has been an iconic figure in the tourism industry,” he said. “Although he was ill for a very long time, his brand and his business still continued vibrantly under the leadership of his son. We in the tourism industry…are really grateful for the upwards of 30 years of his dynamic engagement with this tourism industry and I have to lend my condolences to the family.”

Opposition senator Nigel Carty also weighed in on the passing and to offer condolences to the family. “He was one of the architects of the tourism sector here in St Kitts and Nevis,” Carty said. “He has been very kind to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, generally those who had the good fortune to be employed by him at his establishment and to many others.”

Zuliani died last Friday in Canada and is survived by his wife, Iveta, and his son, John. He was 77. Ambassador Michael Powell represented the federation at Zuliani’s funeral.