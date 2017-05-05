Government respond to allegations from the Chinese Government

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is debunking allegations charged by Chinese diplomats that they are harbouring one of their nationals who is on Interpol’s Wanted List

The initial allegation came to light when a report from the Carib Update’s News Break and broadcaster Oslyn Crosby stated that the Beijing Government had received no cooperation from the Government of St. Kitts and Neivs concerning the individual who is a citizen by investment and is accused of swindling over US$100M from a Chinese-state firm.

Mr. Crosby further reported that the man resides in St. Kitts with a wife and a school aged child who was interviewed by undercover Chinese police officer with the knowledge of his parents.

Following the breaking of the story the Government quickly rebuffed the claims by indicating that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is deeply concerned about the undercover reporter interviewing the child of the alleged fugitive.

“The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is deeply concerned that the news story reported that undercover Chinese police officials interviewed the child of the alleged fugitive in St. Kitts in the absence of the parents,” a spokesman said.

The statement also declared that no formal request to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis had been made by the Government of the People’s Republic of China and highlighted that it is aware of the legalities concerning fugitives and their extradition.

“The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is cognizant that there is an established legal framework for dealing with the return of fugitives, and the extradition of any citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis therefore must be done in accordance with the law. St. Kitts and Nevis has no extradition arrangement with China,” the statement said.

The Government said it is investigating the matter.

“Information has come to the Government’s attention in relation to this matter, and the relevant agencies are carrying out investigations with a view to ascertaining whether there has been any breach of the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

They however made a pledge to remain a responsible member of the global sphere,” according to the statement.

“The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will comply with its obligations as a responsible member of the international community.”