Government scales back this year’s independence celebration activities

From the press unit of the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – In light of the passing of Hurricane Irma last week and the threat of further storms impacting the federation, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis has determined that it is in the best national interest to review the celebratory activities planned to commemorate the 34th anniversary of independence.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris announced on Friday that his government took the decision to curtail the number of activities that was part of the originally publicized calendar. The activities affected fall between the period Sept. 9-20.

“The renaming ceremony for the Mental Health Day Treatment Centre, which was originally scheduled for Friday, Septe. 8, was postponed; the Appreciation Service for Sanitation Workers scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, has been postponed; school visits by cabinet members, which were slated to commence on Monday, Sept. 11, are now cancelled. However, students can still look forward to the annual schools’ Patriotic Programme and Treat, as that event will take place as planned on Monday, Sept. 18; both the prime minister’s Independence Lecture Series and the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force Flag Raising Ceremony planned for Monday, Sept. 11 have been cancelled,” Prime Minister Harris said.

The National Fruit Day and the re-opening ceremony for the National ICT Centre, originally scheduled for Sept. 12, have been postponed until further notice.

The prime minister further stated that the Zonal Prayer Service, which was planned for Tuesday, Sept. 12, has now been converted into a National Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer as the nation seeks to “unite, rebuild and acknowledge God’s providence following the passage of these storms,” he said. “The Independence State Service is still slated for Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Charlestown Methodist Church. The Annual National Heroes Day ceremony will go ahead as planned at our historic National Heroes Park on Saturday, Sept. 16; the Independence Day Parade at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium and the ensuing Toast at Camp Springfield, which are slated for Tuesday, Sept. 19, will be executed as originally planned; the Independence Cocktail Reception slated for the evening of Sept. 19 will be hosted as planned.”

St. Kitts and Nevis’ 34th independence anniversary celebrations are being observed under the theme,“Youth, Vision, Integrity – Securing Our Nation’s Prosperity.”