Government of St. Kitts and Nevis kicks off town hall series Feb. 20 in Newtown

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Citizens and residents will once again be given the opportunity to interact directly with leaders of the St. Kitts and Nevis government when the Team Unity administration launches its town hall series, “The People’s Forum,” on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The first in the series of town hall meetings will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Newtown Community Centre.

While the full Cabinet of ministers is expected to be in attendance, the main presentations at Tuesday’s meeting will be made by Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards; Minister of Public Infrastructure, Post, Urban Development and Transport the Hon. Ian Patches Liburd and Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris.

Prime Minister Harris said it is important for representatives to engage with constituents at the community level. “We want our representatives to really be at their very best and you can’t do it without engagement with the people,” Harris said Feb. 15 on ZIZ Radio’s “Frank and Candid” with host Newrish Nital. “There are going to be difficult issues and there are going to be some issues [that] make you laugh when you leave from interacting with your constituents.”

The town hall meeting will be carried live on ZIZ Television (Channel 5) and ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1 and 96.9 FM), and streamed live at www.zizonline.com.

Those unable to attend who wish to be a part of the town hall meeting are invited to email their questions to openingdoors@gov.kn or call-in with their questions, concerns or views when the floor is open.

The second town hall meeting in the series is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27, in Molineux.