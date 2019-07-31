The Government intends to relocate water lines from beneath Island Main Road in order to prevent damaging the island’s main thoroughfare to fix waterlines, Minister of Public Infrastructure and Urban Development, Honourable Ian Patches Liburd told the National Assembly Tuesday.

“We have taken a deliberate decision Mr. Speaker that where possible to relocate the lines from under the road,” said Minister Liburd, adding the government has to protect its investment in road infrastructure.

Liburd said it was not feasible to invest the sum of $69 million into the refurbishment of the road, only to have it redestroyed to replace old pipes at a later date.

“We have taken the deliberate decision to where possible, remove those utility lines to the verges and thus avoid that occurrence,” he added.

Minister Liburd also noted that while the road is being built, the Government has identified and replaced approximately 12 kilometers of asbestos pipes, saying “in today’s world, we should not have asbestos pipes transmitting water.”

He added while an initial allowance was made for only 5 percent of the cost, an estimated $6.2 million is needed to address these near eight miles of asbestos pipes that lie under the road.