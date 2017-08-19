Government upholds Brazilian pork ban

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced that the temporary ban on importation of pork from Brazil implemented earlier this year will remain in effect pending a risk assessment.

In March 2017, the National Agriculture, Health and Food Safety Advisory Committee that is made up of officials from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Consumer Affairs, Bureau of Standards Customs and Excise Department agreed to impose a temporary ban on the importation of all animals and animal products from Brazil.

Though beef and poultry bans were lifted, the ban on pork remained in effect.

However, last week the minister of Health and Agriculture, Eugene Hamilton, indicated that the committee met last week with a member of the chamber and agreed that the ban will remain pending a risk assessment.

“As result of that meeting, my ministry agreed to follow through urgently to obtaining a risk assessment on pork imported from Brazil from several competent authorities, including the USA authorities FAO, CARDI and others,” Hamilton noted

He added that members of the chamber agreed to supply his ministry with specific suppliers in Santa Catarina, from which they have been and continue to import pork

Hamilton then explained why the risk assessment was necessary: “A risk assessment sought by the CBO in 2009 had not been obtained; however, directives to import pork from Brazil was given, despite not having the certified risk assessment. That decision exposed our citizens and residents to the risk of spreading Foot-and-Mouth Disease because we were importing swine from Brazil. When imports were being done from Santa Catarina, it was determined that producers in that city operated farms that were not affected.”

He said that there has been no evidence that any such disease has come to the federation’s shores from those imports.

“In May 2015, our federation recorded CARPHA-confirmed Foot-and-Mouth Disease, and I hasten to add there was one incident because we have had no outbreaks,” he said. “That incident was confirmed following the outbreak in Jamaica.”

Hamilton indicated that the decision was made to continue the ban due to the devastating impact such diseases can have on small territory such as St. Kitts and Nevis.

“When the chief veterinary officer made the decision not to lift the ban on pork imported from Brazil, [relying] on the results of a risk assessment on recommendations on the importation of pork from Brazil, she is correctly relying on the science and not exposing farmers to Foot-and-Mouth Disease,” he said.

He also reminded citizens of the Tropical Bont Tick that is still affecting the federation amongst bulls. He indicated that the government’s response to the scandal was similar to many nation states that imported products from Brazil.

“Earlier this year, we learned that public officials in Brazil took bribes and allowed the unwholesome cattle and poultry products to be exported from Brazil,” he said. “Two years after it was identified is when the world learned about it the export of unwholesome products from Brazil.”

Hamilton noted that the matter has undermined the export certification for animal products.

“The fact that public health officials took bribes from companies in exchange for certificates of wholesome meat not only undermined the confidence of the GAP and HACCP systems, but also the general integrity of the export certification process for animals and animal products,” he added.

On May 1, the CMO Dr. Hazel Laws issued a release lifting the ban on beef only as there were still concerns with poultry and pork. Then it was indicated that there was no need to continue the ban on poultry since they are no known diseases on poultry farms in Brazil

It was advised, however, that the situation on pork is different, with the varying diseases known on many pig farms in that country. In March, CNBC reported that raids conducted by Brazilian federal police at several meat-producing plants and the arrest of more than two dozen people was the result of an investigation that multiple major Brazilian meat processors had been selling rotten beef and poultry.

The scandal also involves allegations that government inspectors allowed the rotten and salmonella-tainted meat products to hit markets all over the world in exchange for bribes.

The Brazilian companies at the centre of the investigation are JBS and BRF, yet both deny any wrongdoing. The Brazilian government has since shut down those companies.