Photo: Pictured is Pamela Cornelius who NHC recently assisted by renovating her house. The Honourable Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister in the Ministry of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration presented her with the keys.

Photo: Pictured is the house that was newly renovated.

Government’s housing strategy creates jobs, provides affordable, improved homes

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The broad impacts of the government’s housing strategy was highlighted by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris during a recent Town Hall Meeting held at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School.

To date, more than 100 people have received homes under the Unity Housing Solutions Programme. The highly anticipated launch was held Feb. 17 under the theme Good Governance and Accountability for Prosperity. Under this programme, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) is supervising the construction of roughly 300 affordable homes throughout St. Kitts for the benefit of people with small to modest incomes. These homes have bigger bedrooms and bathrooms than previous NHC models.

“We are about to deliver 250 homes under our Team Unity Housing Solutions,” said Prime Minister Harris, adding that this initiative will be done island-wide. “Already, we have given out 100 and shortly, we will be making distributions of more homes. And while we are doing these things, under the government’s first mortgage programme, we have made assistance duty-free to [more than] 200-plus [people]. Within the short period of time, then, more than 1,000 people [will] have benefited from the Team Unity Housing Solutions.”

Prime Minister Harris noted that since his government is making affordable housing available to residents, the decision was made to lower the interest rate on the National Housing Corporation (NHC) homes built before the government took office, in order to bring relief to people. There is now a fairer income-based repayment plan, with people who earn under $3,500 per month paying a 2 percent interest rate, people who earn $3,500-5,000 per month paying a 3 percent interest rate, and people who earn more than $5,000 per month paying a 5 percent interest rate on a maximum 30-year mortgage.

In addition to making houses more affordable, the prime minister said that his government is committed to ensuring that jobs are also created. For instance, local contractors are benefiting from the government’s HELP Programme, which undertakes home improvement projects for people with lower income earnings. It is implemented by the NHC, which gives EC$10,000 grants to eligible persons who apply to the programme. To date, more than 600 people have so far been assisted under the HELP Programme.

At Sunday’s town hall meeting, Prime Minister Harris said that the government will allocate more funds for the HELP Programme.

“We are going to continue to do the things that you put us here to do,” he said. “We are helping people and we are doing things right.”