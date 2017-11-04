Governments prepare to press disaster relief at international conference

Elected heads of government from Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands Montserrat and Turks and Caicos met together in Miami earlier this week to discuss current disaster response and future disaster preparedness in the wake of an active 2017 Hurricane season.

The meeting was held in advance of the annual Joint Ministerial Conference that will be held in London at the end of November. The JMC is a program established to ensure political leaders from across British owned territories meet and discuss shared policy goals and to promote sustainable development across United Kingdom run territories.

Ahead of this larger meeting, the Premier of the Cayman Islands, The Honourable Alden McLaughlin, invited heads of state of hurricane afflicted nations to meet together and ensure their voices are heard at the JMC.

“In light of the unprecedented impact of these recent hurricanes on our respective territories, it is my view that this year’s JMC cannot be business as usual,” McLaughlin wrote in an invitation to the meeting. “It is important that we discuss common issues to disaster mitigation, response and recovery.”

The meetings ended with two major outcomes, according to a press release by Government of Anguilla. The leaders of afflicted nation called for a change in the JMC agenda to ensure each British Overseas Territory were able to participate in discussions on disaster response, recovery, resilience building and mitigation, as well as a call for separate meetings with affected territories.

Secondly, the leaders wrote to England Prime Minister Theresa May requesting a meeting to discuss the next steps for nations in recovery. During the meetings, afflicted nations acknowledged public statements made by May which confirmed the UK’s support, and expressed gratitude at the support offered to hurricane hit nations by Her Majesty’s Government.

The leaders recognized that this will not be the last time such support will be necessary.

“It was noted that small island states of the Caribbean region are most vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change; a phenomenon not of their making,” the release stated. “With the persistent increase in sea surface temperature, hurricanes in the region have intensified and are more frequent with catastrophic results for territories with limited capacity or resources to respond or recover.”

The British controlled Caribbean governments who met together in Miami did so to ensure that their nations plights will be on the minds of everyone in attendance at the JMC. Currently on the agenda for discussion at the late November meeting include disaster relief and recovery, environment and climate change resilience, sustainable economic development, child safeguarding, tax transparency and beneficial ownership and implications for overseas territories of the UK’s upcoming European Union exit.