H.E. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, is to be conferred with the Doctor of Laws (LL.D) Degree for Public Service from the University of the West Indies (UWI) at UWI’s 2019 graduation ceremonies at the Open Campus at Antigua and Barbuda on Oct. 12, Government House announced.

While eleven persons will receive honourary degrees during 2019 graduation ceremonies at the University’s several campuses, this will be the lone honourary degree conferred at the Open Campus atAntigua and Barbuda.

Other graduation ceremonies will take place at the Cave Hill Campus on Oct. 19, the St. Augustine Campus Oct. 24-26 and the Mona Campus Nov. 1-2.