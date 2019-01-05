BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — International reggae singer and instrumentalist Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan of Morgan Heritage will perform at tonight’s Prime Minister’s Gala at the St. Kitts Marriott’s Ballroom.

Morgan Heritage is a reggae group comprising the children of classic reggae artist Denroy Morgan. After 20 years of creating music, the band won the 2016 Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

The Morgan Heritage group consists of Peetah Morgan; Una Morgan on keyboards and vocals; Roy “Gramps” Morgan on keyboards and vocals; Nakhamyah “Lukes” Morgan on guitar; and Memmalatel “Mojo” Morgan on vocals and percussion. Morgan Heritage blends elements of jazz and rock steady along with flavours from hip hop, gospel and R&B into stylish reggae they call “Rockaz.”

Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris met Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan in the VIP Lounge at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport when he arrived from Kenya in East Africa, He was accompanied by his fiancée Dr. Annabelle Manalo and daughter Ms. Meshelemiah Morgan. The singer was joined at the airport by his manager, Ryan Prendergast, who had previously arrived in Basseterre.

Dr. Harris was accompanied by Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett; Alexis Nesbitt, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Gala organising committee, and members Ms. Shirley Julius, Mrs. Jovil Rogers and Mrs. Jacqueline Liddie.

Morgan expressed pleasure at personally meeting Prime Minister Dr. Harris, indicating he had seen amazing things done in the country. Morgan said as one of the leading countries in the Caribbean, St. Kitts and Nevis might soon have its own currency.

“It is a pleasure to meet the prime minister of this country because I have watched you on television and YouTube,” Morgan said.

“It is an honour and I am excited about tomorrow,” Morgan said. “He said it will be a special moment he was looking forward to as “it is not normal I get to sing for the leaders of a country. It is truly an honour to sit here next to you, and I wish you health, strength and power as you lead this country into the 21st century, and thank you.”

Dr Harris thanked organising committee members for their hard work.

“I thank them for an excellent choice in foreign artists to be part of tomorrow night’s gala, Dr. Harris said. “I thank Morgan and his entourage for coming to be part of the New Year celebrations in St. Kitts and Nevis and more specifically to be part of the Prime Minister’s Gala.”

When asked if he would be willing to sing along with Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan said he would love to do that. He said he heard that the acclaimed singer would be performing at the St. Kitts Music Festival this year. Morgan said he would be willing to be included in the line-up of artists in the festival to allow him and Buju to sing ‘the Lord is my Shepherd.’

“I have seen that festival [St. Kitts Music Festival] grow to be one of the best music festivals in the world,” said Morgan. “I have done festivals – singing from Japan to Australia; Canada, to the Caribbean and Africa; and to all over Europe; and St. Kitts has taken the game to a next level.”

He congratulated the St. Kitts Music Festival organisers for bringing renowned artists to perform. He cited international artist 50 Cents (Curtis James Jackson III) as one artist that graced the festival, noting it took a lot of effort to bring top artists because it takes a lot of effort.

Having seen the festival grow, he noted he was proud in the sense that it is a Caribbean event. He hoped the organisers would invite him and his family to the festival.