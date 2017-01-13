Grant hoping for more from Partial Scope Agreement

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-EsMinister of International Trade the Hon. Lindsay Grant wants to create a more robust Partial Scope Agreement that has been dormant for the past four years between St. Kitts and Nevis and Brazil.

In 2012, St. Kitts and Nevis signed an agreement with the Brazilian Government to participate in trade relations with the largest economy in Latin America at significantly reduced trade tariffs and opening up the Brazilian market for manufacturing companies in the Federation.

St. Kitts and Nevis at the time became the first Caribbean country to sign on to the agreement with Guyana following shortly after.

The Partial Scope Agreement was signed to allow a select of products from Brazil preferred access to the St Kitts and Nevis market while creating an opening for manufacturing firms in St. Kitts and Nevis to enter the Brazilian Market. Government officials said the access would have led to increase sales and secure the jobs of many workers in the industrial sector in St. Kitts and Nevis.

However since the agreement was signed, St. Kitts and Nevis have received few benefits from the arrangement — something Mr. Grant wants to change.

“As many would know, the Partial Scope Agreement has been stuck in the woods for the past eight years. We have been pressing on with that to ensure that something happens. I think that we are a little bit further onwards,” Grant said.

Last September a request was made by representatives of the Brazilian to setup a task force to deal with matters concerning the Partial Scope Agreement. Grant noted that the Federation had fulfilled all required of them and said it was the responsibility of the Brazilian Government to advance the development

“We have told the Brazilians… all that we in St. Kitts and Nevis have to do is done. It is now left up to the Brazilian Government to move the process forward,” Grant declared.

He added that his government has indicated to the Brazilians that it has been eight years and it is long overdue.

“Tell us what you really want. Is it we are going to have the Partial Scope Agreement or we are not going to have it?”, he said.

“If we are not going to have it, that is fine. But if we are, then let us move the process onwards. I believe in 2017 we would see a movement in terms of finally getting the Partial Scope Agreement finally signed off which is important for our manufacturing sector,” he concluded.