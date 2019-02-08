(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Congratulations and best wishes to the government and people of Grenada on the occasion of that country’s observation of its 45th anniversary of Independence were extended on Feb. 7 by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

The country is observing this year’s Independence celebrations under the theme, “Celebrating 45 years building Resilience and Enhancing Social and Economic Transformation.”

Dr. Harris wrote a congratulatory letter to Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dr. the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell. He stated the theme chosen to observe Grenada’s 45th anniversary of Independence, “speaks not only to the importance of celebrating this significant milestone in your nation’s development, but also the strong sense of commitment and collective will of the people of Grenada to make a positive change that will be transformative in nature.”