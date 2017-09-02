Grenadian Fugitive had charges dropped

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The charges have been dropped against the Grenadian national who was wanted in St. Maarten on multiple murder charges and was captured after illegally entered the federation.

Kathron Fortune, a citizen of Grenada residing in St. Maarten and is wanted in that country, was suspected to be involved with a number of murders, had escaped from prison where? in February, and was captured in St. Kitts July 29 by a patrol of officers from Police District B after they saw unusual activity along the coastline in Cranstoun Bay, an area in the vicinity of Newton Ground.

According to a police communique, initial investigations determined that the person detained had illegally entered the federation, and had in his possession a high-powered rifle and scope, a bulletproof vest, a backpack containing a quantity of cured marijuana and hashish (a marijuana derivative), and a sum of United States currency.

He was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was also charged with entering the federation illegally, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to supply. Other charges will be laid as the investigation continues.

However, Commissioner Ian Queeley announced that those charges on Fortune have been withdrawn. “At his trial, the DPP, who has a constitutional authority, took over the case and discarded the charges, so he has no charges pending in our court,” he said. “Those charge were dispensed with at that stage and he became an illegal immigrant and was subsequently deported to his native St. Maarten.”

Earlier this month, Queeley indicated that due process will take its course and Fortune was expected to appear in the magistrate court shortly to answer the charges that has been laid against him.

Queeley declined to give specifics as to if the fugitive had accomplices located in the federation. “In the case with Mr. Fortune, we are not at liberty to divulge in the strategy or the tactic that were engaged in order to effect that arrest,” he said.

The commissioner also noted that the firearm in Fortune’s possession was the 30th firearm confiscated by police in 2017.