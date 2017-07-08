Gruesome killing of Cayon man takes murder toll to 17

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Once again, another family is left to mourn a tragic loss of a young life when, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Kishorne “Duppy” Edwards, 26, of Upper Cayon was brutally shot to death in his car in Ottleys Village.

Edwards, the first of five siblings to his mother Lorna, lost his life at around 1 a.m., the upper half of his body filled with bullet wounds. According to reports, the black BMW driven by Edwards had bullet holes on both driver’s and passenger’s side of the vehicle. Reports also state that some near 40 spent shells were found on or near the scene of the incident.

By dawn Tuesday, social media circulated gruesome pictures of Edwards’ lifeless body slumped behind the steering wheel of the car. His killing brings the number of 2017 homicides in St. Kitts and Nevis to 17 and is the second shooting incident in Ottleys in the past two weeks. On June 21, an unidentified male was shot in the area.

The frequency of murders continues to be an issue, despite the police having announced it has stepped up its patrol and search operations that has seen the seizure of two illegal firearms within two days. A Kel-Tech P32 pistol with three rounds of ammunition was discovered in Cayon June 25 and a Tech-22 pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition was seized in Ottleys June 27. Those seizures brings the number of illegal guns police have seized to 26.