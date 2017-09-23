GSS still awaits full re-opening

Gingerland Secondary School’s students have been waiting to return to school throughout September, and their wait hasn’t concluded yet. The NIA announced that all government-operated schools on Nevis would convene for a regular school day on Thursday, Sept. 21, with the exception of GSS, which only accepts Fourth and Fifth Form students.

In the release announcement, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Kevin Barrett was unable to announce a date in which all students would return, declaring that GSS will be Fourth and Fifth form only until further notice.

This situation means that students at the secondary school have been waiting since Sept. 4, when all other government operated schools in the federation opened their doors, to go attend classes. Originally, this decision was a safety concern, as widespread construction on the school made it impossible for the full slate of students to return to school. Students had been attending classes on rotation, with some forms attending in the morning and the others in the afternoon, caused by the lack of space on school grounds and a lack of bathroom facilities.

The reasoning behind changing that rotation policy to one that excludes students in First through Third Forms was not explained in the release, however the Observer did visit the school in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria and noted the school grounds were not left untouched by the storm.

Regardless, parents of students who have been left out of the school year thus far are starting to wonder what to do with their children who have been out of school for so long. Being the only school in the area not fully able to open it’ doors inherently puts some students at a disadvantage as they are not in the classroom learning as much as their peers.

“Even though their foundation would have come from primary school level, their minds would be so far away from schoolwork for so long it will be hard to catch up,” said a concerned parent of a Gingerland Secondary School student in First form, Monique Washington.

Washington’s concern’s lie mainly in the lack of information about the school cancellation being communicated by the Department of Education. She is well aware of the difficulties being placed in the construction crews with the passing of two major storms, and appreciates that builders are concerned for children’s safety. In her eyes, there are simply too many questions left unanswered.

“They’re going to be so far behind when they get back to school and I’m just hoping that the teachers don’t rush the syllabus,” Washington said. “I’m happy the construction is going on to give them a better working facility, but at the same time I’m just hoping and praying that it works out to the students benefits right now.”

The Ministry of Education must now figure out the best way to assure the parents and students that there is a plan in place to keep these students in competition with their peers without overwhelming them. Every day at home for the students is costly, and it becomes harder for teachers to catch students up to the standardized syllabus other schools have been following for the past three weeks.

“When you think about Third Form, they’re preparing to sit their CXC exams,” Washington said. “These are their final exams in high school, which are crucial. You need them to get enough in order to sit those CXC exams. So, I’m just hoping it’s over with fast and the children can get back into school.”