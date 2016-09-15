Gun-toting bandits rob ice cream van; three robberies occurred in 24 hours

By Monique Washington

Two gun-toting bandits, one 6-feet 2-inches, the other 5- feet, 2-inches, were still on the loose on Wednesday after they pulled over an ice cream truck in Nevis and demanded money instead of ice cream.

The gun-toting bandits, who pulled over the “Sweet Sensation” ice cream van on Friday night and demanded the owner’s earnings, are still at large. Police Relations Officer Grell Brown revealed on Wednesday, “no one has been arrested for that incident as yet.”

According to the police report, the ice cream man was in in Bath Village on Friday when the incident occurred.

“Initial investigations revealed that two armed assailants robbed the mobile ice cream vendor while near a church in the area,” Brown said. “The assailants were described as one being about 6-feet, 2-inches and the other about 5-feet, 2-inches. A sum of money was taken from the vendor.”

The release further states that no one was harmed or injured during the incident.

The ice cream truck robbery was one of three robbery incidents that took place in the Federation over a 24-hour period.

Police are also investigating a reported robbery that occurred in St. Kitts on Saturday at the Daily Food Supermarket located at St. Johnson Village. According to the police release, “the investigation revealed that while the supermarket was opened for business, two masked gunmen entered and robbed the business of an undisclosed sum of money. No one was injured in the incident.”

Just hours later, three persons in the Frigate Bay area were robbed moments after they got home and attempted to exit their vehicle.

According to the report “two men dressed in all black, one with a gun and one with a knife, took the victims cell phones and keys.”