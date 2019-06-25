The detainees include five Americans, two other foreigners, and one Haitian, said Haiti’s Police Chief Michel-Ange Gédéon. They were detained after being stopped during a routine traffic check. Their cars had no license plates and they initially resisted offering identification, according to Haitian authorities.

The men have not been charged, but are currently being held for alleged possession of illegal weapons. They are expected to appear in court in Port-au-Prince this week.

Haitian police say their cache of weapons included six pistols, six automatic rifles, two drones, five ballistic vests, three satellite phones, a telescope and several license plates. Automatic weapons are not permitted in Haiti.