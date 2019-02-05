BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Week-long anniversary celebrations marking the ninth year of service of Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Eight, the Hon Eugene Hamilton, ended Feb. 2 at the Keys’ basketball courts the minister held a party for his constituents. Constituency Number Eight covers St. Peter’s, Conaree, Half Moon, Keys, Cayon and Ottley’s.

According to Hon Hamilton, in 2017 he celebrated his seventh anniversary because of the biblical principle that seven is an important number. While the eighth would have been symbolic because his constituency is Number Eight, he did not celebrate last year.

“I thought having gone through the eighth and realising that there are a number of things that I am doing that are not being highlighted in the public, I should actually celebrate the ninth,” said the Hon Hamilton. “For that reason, it is better that the people know what I am doing than to continue to believe that not enough has been done.”

The week of activities, observed under hashtag #8MovingForwardwithHamilton started on Jan. 25 when he commissioned three garbage trucks for the Solid Waste Management Corporation, which is a corporation under the Ministry of Health. He pointed out that in the last four years as a government minister he paid particular attention and focus on the corporation.

On Jan. 26 ground was broken at Lower Poland in Conaree by the National Housing Corporation, which is a corporation under the Ministry of Human Settlements, for three duplexes that will have six family units. The Corporation was given until the end of June this year to have the three duplexes completed.

On Jan. 28, Hamilton joined workers at the Solid Waste Management Corporation to remove garbage from Conaree, Keys and Cayon areas of his constituency, in what he termed as ‘walking a mile in their shoes’.

“I walked a mile in their shoes and I will do what I can to make sure that those persons are treated a little differently now that I have walked a mile in their shoes,” said Hamilton. “I have a first-hand experience of what they face when they work picking up the garbage around the country.”

A ground breaking ceremony for a two-storey structure with three furnished one-studio apartments at the bottom and a two-bedroom apartment at the top that was due to have been held on Jan. 29 in Parray’s Village, St. Peter’s was moved to Feb. 1. According to Hamilton, these houses are for indigent persons in the St. Peter’s area who can’t afford property for themselves.

The party held in Keys on Feb. 2 which was the last event was attended by a cross-section of persons from the constituency and even from outside the constituency, among them the National Chairman of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) Ambassador Jonel Powell, and the National Treasurer of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Victor Earle.

“Meanwhile we are coming up on the fourth anniversary of the Team Unity Government,” observed the Hon Hamilton. “There will be a whole lot of activities this month. One of the things we will be doing this month is we will be focusing on repainting the primary school in St. Peter’s, the Deane-Glasford Primary School, which needs a paint job.”