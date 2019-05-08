Within its first four years in office, the Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has done much to develop and expand the country’s labour force through the adoption of various policies and the implementation of several innovative programmes.

Prime Minister Harris reminded the country of this in his address to observe Labour Day 2019 on Monday, May 6.

While acknowledging the determination and hard work of the countless workers who play a major role in the Federation’s progress and development, Prime Minister Harris reported that the St. Kitts and Nevis economy provided over 25,000 jobs monthly in 2018 – the largest to date.

“Remarkably, our Federation has recorded the largest numbers of jobs, workers and social security contributors, the most business licenses issued in a year and the highest annual Wage Bill within the first four years of my Team Unity Administration,” said Harris.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Harris noted that there is an expansion in jobs, and several sectors are growing and expanding opportunities for citizens and residents.

For instance, the Public Administration & Defence sector added 573 jobs in 2018 over 2017, while the Hotels & Restaurants sector added 224 jobs, the Transport, Storage & Communication sector added 108 jobs, and the Wholesale & Retail Trade sector added 34 jobs.

This, according to the prime minister, “is a sign of the excellent health of our growing economy year on year.”