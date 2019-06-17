KINGSTON, Jamaica – Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Timothy Harris, recently sat down with the Minister of Health in Jamaica Dr. Christopher Tufton for talks which focused primarily on the region’s health agenda.

Also present during those discussions, which were held on Friday at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, was the Executive Director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Dr. James Hospedales.

The two Caribbean ministers shared updates on a number of regional health initiatives, addressed the current state of non-communicable diseases in the Caribbean and discussed the achievements of CARPHA under the leadership of Dr. Hospedales.

Harris and Tufton also spoke in length about the broadening of the “Caribbean Moves” campaign which is an initiative to raise awareness of non-communicable diseases and ways to combat them.

The campaign, which is already operational in Jamaica, promotes regular physical activity and healthy eating through exciting and fun programmes.

Harris indicated that this campaign is expected to be launched in St. Kitts and Nevis in the coming weeks.

